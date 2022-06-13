TV Answer Man, I appreciate all your hard work and I have a question for you. Do you know if you can get MLB TV for free for a period of time like you can some streaming services? I would love to check it out although I don’t know if I want to subscribe or not. Thanks! — Beto, Indianapolis.

Beto, good question! By the way, Major League Baseball recently cut the price of the MLB.TV package of out-of-market games with four months left in the regular season. The basic price, which was $139.99 to begin the season, is now $114.99. (The monthly price remains the same at $24.99.)

But what if you want to check it out before subscribing? Is there a free trial?

Yes!

MLB.TV offers a seven-day free trial for both its yearly and monthly plans. However, the single-team plan, which now costs $99.99 after starting the season at $119.99, does not include a free trial option. (The single-team package enables you to follow a single team without paying the full price for all games and all teams, minus your local teams.).

But take note: If you do not cancel prior to the eighth day, you will be billed for the yearly subscription price.

For $114.99, a MLB.TV subscriber can now watch every remaining 2022 out-of-market regular season game on 400 supported devices, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, computers, smart phones and tablets, among others.

The package’s features also include personalized game and content recommendations and an expanded library of programming including documentaries and classic games. There’s also a MLB Big Inning’ weeknight feature which offers action from around the league with live look-ins and breaking highlights.

Local blackouts still apply in the MLB TV package. You can not watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

Also, MLB TV does not include Friday night doubleheader games that stream exclusively on Apple TV+, Sunday morning games that stream exclusively on Peacock, or YouTube’s Game of the Week broadcasts.

Beto, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

