TV Answer Man, I see that Apple TV+ is doing the baseball games for free on Friday night. Do you know what it takes to watch the games for free. Specifically, I’m talking about Friday night’s Twins game. — Bobby, Columbia Heights, Minnesota.

Bobby, Apple TV+ is offering an exclusive weekly Friday night doubleheader of Major League Baseball games this season. The games will not be broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels, MLB Extra Innings, or MLB.TV. Tonight’s doubleheader is the Tampa Bay Rays at the Minnesota Twins at 8 p.m. ET and the New York Mets at the Los Angeles Angels at 9:30 p.m. ET.

The good news is that Apple TV+ will provide the games for free at least through the month of July and it’s relatively easy to watch them.

The first thing is to get an Apple ID. If you already own an Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone, you probably have one. But if you don’t, you go to the Apple TV+ web site and click the Sign In button in the right hand corner of the Home Page. A screen will display with instructions on how to sign up. Click the ‘Create New Apple TV ID’ link.

Then, about 30 minutes before the game begins, open the Apple TV+ app or go to its web site. You’ll see the game listed in a thumbnail on the Home Page. Click on the thumbnail and start watching. It’s that easy. Pre-game shows usually begin about 30 minutes before first pitch.

However, there are a few other things you need to know.

* Apple TV+ is not available on Android phones or tablets. If you own one of those, you will need to watch the games on the web site.

* If you subscribe to MLB.TV, you can watch the game by clicking on the Apple TV+ icon in the app. That will take you directly to the Apple TV+ app. (Unless you’re using an Android phone or tablet.)

* The games are not only free, you don’t have to input any financial information to watch, such as a credit card number.

For more information on which devices are compatible with Apple TV+, click here.

Bobby, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

