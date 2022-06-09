Apple TV+ today has delivered a doubleheader surprise for baseball fans — its schedule of MLB games for July and the news that they will be free.

The streamer has offered an exclusive Friday night doubleheader of MLB games this season as part of a new agreement with the league. Apple said earlier this year the games would be free at least until June 24. But on Thursday, Apple revealed its July schedule and said the games will continue to be free at least through the end of next month as well.

Apple TV+, which also streams original movies, TV shows and documentaries, normally costs $4.99 a month.

“The 2022 season is off to a great start, and we’re proud to bring all baseball fans a new way to watch their favorite teams each week, all without local blackout dates or the need for a cable subscription,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services. “‘Friday Night Baseball’ brings the best of Apple’s signature design and commitment to the highest-quality experience together with the time-honored traditions of MLB, and we’re looking forward to offering fans more great games to watch throughout the summer.”

The Apple games are not broadcast anywhere else, including the teams’ regional sports channels MLB Extra Innings, or MLB.TV.

To watch a game for free on Apple TV+, you will need an Apple ID. If you already own an Apple device, such as an iPad or iPhone, you probably have one. But if you don’t, you go to the Apple TV+ web site and click the Sign In button in the right hand corner of the Home Page. A screen will display with instructions on how to sign up. Click the ‘Create New Apple TV ID’ link.

Then, about 30 minutes before the game begins, open the Apple TV+ app or go to its web site. You’ll see the game listed in a thumbnail on the Home Page. Click on the thumbnail and start watching. It’s that easy. Pre-game shows usually begin about 30 minutes before first pitch.

