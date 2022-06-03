The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two more United States Football League (USFL) games and one NASCAR race in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

The USFL games in 4K HDR will be the New Orleans Breakers-Birmingham Stallions game on Saturday (June 4) at 3 p.m. ET and the Michigan Panthers-Philadelphia Stars contest on Sunday (June 5) at noon ET. Fox will offer a HD simulcast of both games on Fox network affiliates.

In addition to the two USFL games, the Fox Sports app this Sunday (June 5) at 3:30 p.m. ET will stream the NASCAR Cup Series’ Illinois 300 from the Worldwide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. FS1 will simulcast the race in high-def.

Both USFL games and the NASCAR race can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games and race on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

