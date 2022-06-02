YouTube TV, the multi-channel, live streaming service, today is offering $25 off its base monthly price for the first three months of service in a limited time promotion. The deal is only available today and only for new users.

The streamer’s normal base rate is $64.99 a month. However, the YouTube TV web site today added the promotional offer that reduces the first three months to $39.99 a month. The normal price of $64.99 a month will apply in month four if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month term.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The YouTube TV base plan includes more than 85 channels, including ABC in many markets. The streamer’s promo appears to be targeting cord-cutters looking for a way to watch ABC’s broadcast of the 2022 NBA Finals which begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

“Celebrate the NBA’s 75th anniversary and watch the Finals live on ABC. Get $75 off — our best offer yet!” the promo reads.

In addition to the reduced price, YouTube TV is offering a free two-week trial which includes the live channels and DVR service.

The promotion follows similar attempts by rivals Sling TV and DIRECTV Stream to attract subscribers with lower entry prices. DIRECTV Stream is now offering $15 off each of the first two months of service while Sling TV is taking $10 off the first month of service.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

