TV Answer Man, do you know if the NBA Finals with the Warriors will be in 4K? I have a 4K TV but it seems like we can never watch the best sports and shows in 4K. — Gene, San Francisco.

Gene, the 2022 NBA Finals, which will pit the Boston Celtics vs. the Golden State Warriors, begin tonight with game one at 9 p.m. ET. Each game of the series will be broadcast by ABC.

But will any of the games be available in 4K, you ask?

The answer is no. ABC, and its sister network, ESPN, has never done a single NBA game in 4K, including this year’s playoffs. And it will be no different for the finals.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The TV Answer Man has asked the appropriate company spokespeople for an explanation but have not received a response.

This is another disappointment for 4K enthusiasts as the networks continue to refrain from offering 4K broadcasts of such high-profile events as the NBA Finals, Kentucky Derby, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 and the last two Super Bowls. For various reasons, including cost and a lack of available resources, such as trucks and labor, the networks have decided that 4K is often more trouble than it’s worth.

Gene, wish I had better news. But happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

