Netflix today has added 27 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include The Departed, the Martin Scorsese 2006 crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston in the 1970s; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, the brilliant 2004 send-up of 1970s local TV newscasts with Will Ferrell giving arguably his best performance ever in the title role; and The Hurt Locker, the taut and tense 2008 Iraqi war drama with Jeremy Renner as a munitions specialist who’s ready to blow.
Also notable: Titanic, the box office spectacular starring the aforementioned Mr. DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; and three Mission Impossible movies starring the irrepressible Tom Cruise including the original 1996 film with Brian DePalma in the director’s chair.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
