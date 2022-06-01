Netflix today has added 27 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The new films include The Departed, the Martin Scorsese 2006 crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston; Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, the brilliant 2004 send-up of 1970s local TV newscasts with Will Ferrell giving arguably his best performance ever in the title role; and The Hurt Locker, the taut and tense 2008 Iraqi war drama with Jeremy Renner as a munitions specialist who’s ready to blow.

Also notable: Titanic, the box office spectacular starring the aforementioned Mr. DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; and three Mission Impossible movies starring the irrepressible Tom Cruise including the original 1996 film with Brian DePalma in the director’s chair.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

