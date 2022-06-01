Hulu today has added 71 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service.

The new films include four Die Hard films with Bruce Willis as the smirking New York cop combatting evil forces of various varieties while diving from explosions and bullets; The Nutty Professor, Eddie Murphy’s 1996 homage to the original Jerry Lewis 1963 masterpiece with the former playing multiple roles. (For which he should have garnered an Oscar nomination, but that’s another story for another day.); and six Alien movies including the 1979 original starring Sigourney Weaver as the cat-carrying astronaut who battles a murderous and mysterious mass. Directed by Ridley Scott, the original Alien is one of the best-sci-fi films ever and arguably one of the best movies of any kind.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR’S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY’S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

— Phillip Swann

