Amazon today has added 45 new movies to its Prime Video lineup.

The new films include Rosemary’s Baby, the spooky 1968 drama from director Roman Polanski which stars Mia Farrow as a pregnant young woman who suspects a mysterious group wants to kidnap her baby. Farrow is brilliant and haunting as the paranoid (or is she?) mother and film auteur John Cassavetes plays her loving (but possibly suspicious) hubbie to perfection.

Other notable films added today to Amazon: Groundhog Day, the classic Bill Murray comedy about a local weatherman who relives a certain February holiday every single day!; White Men Can’t Jump, the 1992 comedy/drama about two pickup basketball players (Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson) who discover that teamwork is even more important than hustling (yes, double meaning here); all five Twilight movies starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart; and Top Gun, the 1986 original starring Tom Cruise as the ambitious aviator who has a need for speed, in the air and on land. (The new Top Gun movie starring Cruise is now in theaters setting box office records.)

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Amazon’s Prime Video, which comes free with an Amazon Prime membership:

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Will & Grace (1999)

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

