TV Answer Man, I am confused. I thought the French Open tennis matches were supposed to be in 4K but I don’t see it in 4K anywhere. But I read messages on boards saying they are watching it in 4K. Do you know what is going on here? What am I missing? — Dani, Madison, Wisconsin.

Dani, the French Open tennis tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, began Sunday, May 22, and runs through Sunday, June 5. The matches are available in high-def at various times on NBC, the Tennis Channel and Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service. (You can see the NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.)

But what about 4K? Isn’t the French Open supposed to be in the new picture format as well? You would certainly think so if you read those Internet message boards which include tennis fans raving over how great the picture looks in 4K.

Well, let me explain.

The French Open has been in 4K since the start, but only in certain parts of the world, such as Europe and Australia. In the United States, there are only three providers (DIRECTV, YouTube TV, FuboTV) that will offer the French Open in 4K and their 4K coverage doesn’t start until tomorrow with the semifinals.

FuboTV and YouTube TV have said they will show both men’s and women’s semifinals in 4K while DIRECTV has said it will show one of each in the format. However, that could change so I would advise that you check your on-screen guide tomorrow for times and events.

Coverage of the women’s semifinals is scheduled to begin on Thursday, June 2, at 11 a.m. ET. Martina Trevisan will play Coco Gauff while Iga Świątek will match up against Daria Kasatkina.

Coverage of the men’s semifinals will begin Friday, June 3, at 11 a.m. ET with Alexander Zverev vs. Rafael Nadal in one match and the participants in the other yet to be determined.

All three providers have committed to showing both the men’s and women’s finals in 4K. Coverage of the women’s finals on Saturday, June 4, is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET while coverage of the men’s finals on Sunday, June 5, will begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Dani, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

