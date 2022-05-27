Netflix next month (June 2022) plans to add 130 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 76 Netflix originals.

The new titles will include Hustle, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Adam Sandler as a NBA scout who discovers a roundball phenom in Spain who could help him fulfill his dream to be a coach; the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, the Netflix original series starring Cillian Murphy as a bare-fisted gang leader in early 1900s England; season three of The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix original series about time-traveling superheroes; and Halftime, a Netflix original documentary on singer/actress Jennifer Lopez as she prepares for her 2020 Super Bowl appearance with the tongue-wiggling Shakira.

Also notable in June: The Departed, the Martin Scorsese crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston in the 1970s; Titanic, the box office spectacular starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; and three Mission Impossible movies starring the irrepressible Tom Cruise.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2022 to Netflix:

June 1

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Dear John

Dumb and Dumber

Edge of Seventeen

Eraser

His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass

Lean on Me

Léon: The Professional

Life as We Know It

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mr. Bean’s Holiday

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Soul Plane

Steel Magnolias

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Boy

The Departed

The Fighter

The Girl Next Door

The Hurt Locker

The Players Club

Titanic

Troy

Vegas Vacation

We Are Marshall

June 2

Borgen — Power & Glory — Netflix Series

The DUFF

Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Comedy

June 3

As the Crow Flies — Netflix Series

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Interceptor — Netflix Film

Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Documentary

The Perfect Mother — Netflix Series

Surviving Summer — Netflix Family

Two Summers — Netflix Series

June 5

Straight Up

June 6

Action Pack: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy

June 7

That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy

June 8

Baby Fever — Netflix Series

Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Documentary

Hustle — Netflix Film

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary

June 9

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy

June 10

Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film

Closet Monster

Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy

First Kill — Netflix Series

Intimacy — Netflix Series

Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — Netflix Series

Top Gear: Season 27

Top Gear: Season 28

Trees of Peace — Netflix Film

Vice

June 11

Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy

June 13

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Family

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America

June 14

Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy

Halftime — Netflix Documentary

The Mole: Season 3-4

June 15

Centauro — Netflix Film

Front Cover

God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Series

Heart Parade — Netflix Film

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series

Maldivas — Netflix Series

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentary

The War Next-door: Season 2 — Netflix Series

The Wrath of God — Netflix Film

June 16

Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family

Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series (new episodes)

Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Documentary

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

June 17

The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Documentary

Rainbow High: Season 2

She: Season 2 — Netflix Series

Spiderhead — Netflix Film

You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Series

June 18

Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Series

Charmed: Season 4

SPRIGGAN — Netflix Anime

June 19

Civil — Netflix Documentary

It (2017)

June 20

Doom Of Love — Netflix Film

Philomena

June 21

All That: Seasons 2-3

The Future Of — Netflix Documentary

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy

Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2

Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2

Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2

June 22

Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Comedy

The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Documentary

Love & Gelato — Netflix Film

The Mist (2007)

One Piece: New Episodes

Sing 2

Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Series

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series

June 23

Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy

First Class — Netflix Series

Queen — Netflix Series

Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series (new episodes)

June 24

Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family

Legacies: Season 4

The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film

Man vs. Bee — Netflix Series

Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area — Netflix Series

June 25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18

June 27

Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Series

Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Family

June 28

Blasted — Netflix Film

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy

June 29

Beauty — Netflix Film

Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Series

Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series

The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series

June 30

Bastard‼ —Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Netflix Anime

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family



Dates to be announced:

Glamour Girls

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

