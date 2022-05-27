Netflix next month (June 2022) plans to add 130 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 76 Netflix originals.
The new titles will include Hustle, a Netflix original dramatic film starring Adam Sandler as a NBA scout who discovers a roundball phenom in Spain who could help him fulfill his dream to be a coach; the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders, the Netflix original series starring Cillian Murphy as a bare-fisted gang leader in early 1900s England; season three of The Umbrella Academy, the Netflix original series about time-traveling superheroes; and Halftime, a Netflix original documentary on singer/actress Jennifer Lopez as she prepares for her 2020 Super Bowl appearance with the tongue-wiggling Shakira.
Also notable in June: The Departed, the Martin Scorsese crime drama with Jack Nicholson, Matt Damon and Leonardo DiCaprio playing cat and mouse (and rat) in mob-run Boston in the 1970s; Titanic, the box office spectacular starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet; and three Mission Impossible movies starring the irrepressible Tom Cruise.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2022 to Netflix:
June 1
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
Dear John
Dumb and Dumber
Edge of Seventeen
Eraser
His Dark Materials: The Golden Compass
Lean on Me
Léon: The Professional
Life as We Know It
Mission: Impossible
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible II
Mr. Bean’s Holiday
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Soul Plane
Steel Magnolias
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Boy
The Departed
The Fighter
The Girl Next Door
The Hurt Locker
The Players Club
Titanic
Troy
Vegas Vacation
We Are Marshall
June 2
Borgen — Power & Glory — Netflix Series
The DUFF
Yuri Marçal: Honest Mistake — Netflix Comedy
June 3
As the Crow Flies — Netflix Series
Floor Is Lava: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Interceptor — Netflix Film
Mr. Good: Cop or Crook? — Netflix Documentary
The Perfect Mother — Netflix Series
Surviving Summer — Netflix Family
Two Summers — Netflix Series
June 5
Straight Up
June 6
Action Pack: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill — Netflix Comedy
June 7
That’s My Time with David Letterman — Netflix Comedy
June 8
Baby Fever — Netflix Series
Gladbeck: The Hostage Crisis — Netflix Documentary
Hustle — Netflix Film
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey — Netflix Documentary
June 9
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series
Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration — Netflix Comedy
June 10
Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness — Netflix Film
Closet Monster
Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute — Netflix Comedy
First Kill — Netflix Series
Intimacy — Netflix Series
Peaky Blinders: Season 6 — Netflix Series
Top Gear: Season 27
Top Gear: Season 28
Trees of Peace — Netflix Film
Vice
June 11
Amy Schumer’s Parental Advisory — Netflix Comedy
June 13
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Mighty Movie Adventures — Netflix Family
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Miss Weather and Friends — Netflix Family
Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends — Netflix Comedy
Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America
June 14
Jane & Lily: Ladies Night Live — Netflix Comedy
Halftime — Netflix Documentary
The Mole: Season 3-4
June 15
Centauro — Netflix Film
Front Cover
God’s Favorite Idiot — Netflix Series
Heart Parade — Netflix Film
Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend — Netflix Series
Maldivas — Netflix Series
Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — Netflix Documentary
The War Next-door: Season 2 — Netflix Series
The Wrath of God — Netflix Film
June 16
Dead End: Paranormal Park — Netflix Family
Karma’s World Music Videos: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Love & Anarchy: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series (new episodes)
Sing, Dance, Act: Kabuki featuring Toma Ikuta — Netflix Documentary
Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special — Netflix Comedy
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
June 17
The Martha Mitchell Effect — Netflix Documentary
Rainbow High: Season 2
She: Season 2 — Netflix Series
Spiderhead — Netflix Film
You Don’t Know Me — Netflix Series
June 18
Alchemy of Souls — Netflix Series
Charmed: Season 4
SPRIGGAN — Netflix Anime
June 19
Civil — Netflix Documentary
It (2017)
June 20
Doom Of Love — Netflix Film
Philomena
June 21
All That: Seasons 2-3
The Future Of — Netflix Documentary
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual — Netflix Comedy
Kenan and Kel: Seasons 1-2
Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide: Seasons 1-2
Zoey 101: Seasons 1-2
June 22
Bruna Louise: Demolition — Netflix Comedy
The Hidden Lives of Pets — Netflix Documentary
Love & Gelato — Netflix Film
The Mist (2007)
One Piece: New Episodes
Sing 2
Snowflake Mountain — Netflix Series
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 — Netflix Series
June 23
Best of the Fest — Netflix Comedy
First Class — Netflix Series
Queen — Netflix Series
Rhythm + Flow France — Netflix Series (new episodes)
June 24
Angry Birds: Summer Madness: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Legacies: Season 4
The Man from Toronto — Netflix Film
Man vs. Bee — Netflix Series
Money Heist: Korea — Joint Economic Area — Netflix Series
June 25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18
June 27
Cafe Minamdang — Netflix Series
Chip and Potato: Chip’s Holiday — Netflix Family
June 28
Blasted — Netflix Film
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy — Netflix Comedy
June 29
Beauty — Netflix Film
Extraordinary Attorney Woo — Netflix Series
Pirate Gold of Adak Island — Netflix Series
The Upshaws: Season 2 Part 1 — Netflix Series
June 30
Bastard‼ —Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy — Netflix Anime
Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
Sharkdog: Season 2 — Netflix Family
Dates to be announced:
Glamour Girls
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
— Phillip Swann
