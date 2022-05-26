YouTube TV has revealed in its app that it will offer 4K coverage of tennis’ 2022 French Open, specifically one women’s and one men’s tournament semifinal (June 2-3) and both men’s and women’s finals on June 4 and June 5.

The streamer joins DIRECTV and FuboTV as pay TV providers that are offering this year’s French Open semifinals and finals in 4K.

The French Open, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, began May 22 and runs through Sunday, June 5. The matches are being simulcast in high-def at various times on NBC and the Tennis Channel. Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, will also provide live action on some days. (See this NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.)

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

YouTube TV has been bullish on 4K, offering such hard-to-get 4K events as MLB Network’s ‘Showcase’ games, YouTube’s exclusive MLB Game of the Week, and the NBC Sports Chicago’s 4K broadcast of Chicago White Sox games in the Chicago market. The streamer includes its 4K programming, which includes live sports and roughly 20 non-sports titles, in its $20 a month add-on plan. (YouTube TV’s base price is $64.99 a month.)

Outside of DIRECTV, YouTube TV arguably offers more 4K than any other provider.

Speaking of DIRECTV, in addition to its 4K French Open broadcasts, DIRECTV is running a ‘mosaic channel’ (channel 901) which features simultaneous matches on one screen. On channels 902-907, the satcaster is dedicating screens to individual match play on the Phillipe Chartier, Suzanne Lenglen and Simone Matthieu courts located outside Paris.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

