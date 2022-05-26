Hulu’s promotional price of $1 a month for the first three months of service is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Pacific time tomorrow.

The subscription Video on Demand service, which normally charges $6.99 a month, has been running the $1 deal since Friday, May 20, the industry’s unofficial ‘National Streaming Day.’ The promotional price is valid for new and eligible returning subscribers (anyone who has not been a Hulu subscriber for the past month)

The offer cannot be used to subscribe to the Disney bundle which includes Hulu and ESPN+. And Hulu’s regular $6.99 a month price will go into effect in month four unless you cancel prior to the end of three month promotion.

Hulu announced this week that it plans to add 165 new TV shows and movies in June, including some additions that should make music fans particularly happy.

The new June titles will include all six seasons of Glee, the cultish musical comedy that aired on Fox from 2019 to 2015 and starred Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Cory Monteith and Dianna Agron; four days of livestreams of the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival from Manchester, Tennessee (Scheduled performers include Robert Plant, Alison Krause, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch.); and the season two premiere of Only Murders in the Building, the comedy/mystery about criminal hijinks in an exclusive West Side Manhattan apartment building. (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star.)

If you are interested in learning more about Hulu’s $1 a month deal, click here.

