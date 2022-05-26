Amazon next month (June 2022) plans to add 134 new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video and Freevee (formerly IMDb) lineups, including one of the biggest movies of the Covid era.

The new titles will include No Time to Die, the 2021 film starring Daniel Craig as secret agent James Bond whose mission is to stop a big baddie (Rami Malek) from destroying the world while simultaneously searching for his true love and helping a young trainee, played with delicious verve by Ana de Armas. (Oh, that multi-tasking Bond!)

Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives No Time to Die a score of 83 out of a possible 100, based on 414 reviews.

“It isn’t the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig’s franchise tenure in satisfying style,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

Also notable in June: Season three of The Boys, the Amazon original series which follows a team of vigilantes who must rein in a band of superheroes who have turned bad.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2022 to Amazon Prime:

June 1

Call Me By Your Name (2018)

Half Baked (1998)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Black Swan (2010)

Juno (2007)

The Transporter (2002)

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)

Mother! (2017)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Nanny Diaries (2007)

The Wiz (1978)

Groundhog Day (1993)

Sabrina (1995)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992)

Dr. Dolittle (1998)

Whip It! (2009)

Switchback (1997)

Top Gun (1986)

Baby Monitor Murders (2020)

The Honeymooners (2005)

The Time Machine (2002)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Love Letter (1999)

Twilight (2008)

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)

Philadelphia (1994)

Snake Eyes (1998)

The Fighting Temptations (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Rosemary’s Baby (1968)

In & Out (1997)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Not Without My Daughter (1991)

Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)

The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)

Fences (2016)

New York Undercover (1994)

Will & Grace (1999)

June 3

The Boys — Season 3 (2022)

June 5

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)

June 10

Fairfax — Season S2 (2022)

No Time to Die (2021)

June 12

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

My Fake Boyfriend (2022)

June 17

The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)

The Lake

Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)

June 24

At Home with the Gils (2022)

Chloe (2022)

The One That Got Away (2022)

Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)

June 30

Bang Bang Baby (2022) – First five episodes streaming now with subtitles, dubbing of all 10 episodes June 30

Here are the titles that will be added to Amazon’s Freevee lineup:

June 1

Alias Seasons 1-5

Bewitched Seasons 1-3

The Librarians

All About My Mother

Battle of the Sexes

Bring It On: Again

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack

Brothers

Cats

Cedar Rapids

Crash

Drumline

Exodus: Gods and Kings

Grandma

Greed

Harriet

He Got Game

Holy Man

Hotel for Dogs

I Can Only Imagine

I Love You, Beth Cooper

Interlude in Prague

Knight and Day

Leatherheads

Metro

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

Mr. 3000

Nanny McPhee Returns

Orlando

Out of Sight

Out of the Furnace

Outbreak

Parental Guidance

People Like Us

Prometheus

Push

Running with Scissors

Serving in Silence: The Margarethe

Cammermeyer Story

Shrek

Shrek 2

Skin Deep

Slumdog Millionaire

State of Play

Step Up

Stepmom

Strange Magic

The American

The Beach

The Celluloid Closet

The Change-Up

The Flintstones

The Insider

The Lucky One

The Opposite of Sex

The Revenant

Tooth Fairy

Undercover Brother

War Horse

When in Rome

Year One

Zero Dark Thirty

June 10

Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis

June 15

The Celebrity Dating Game

101 Ways to Leave a Game Show

Bet on Your Baby

BattleBots Seasons 1-2

The Hustler Seasons 1-2

I Survived a Japanese Game Show Seasons 1-2

Holey Moley S1-3

The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons 1-5

Match Game Seasons 1-5

Life of Crime

June 21

Money Monster

June 24

Corner Gas Animated Season 4

June 30

Sherlock Gnomes

