Amazon next month (June 2022) plans to add 134 new movies and TV shows to its Prime Video and Freevee (formerly IMDb) lineups, including one of the biggest movies of the Covid era.
The new titles will include No Time to Die, the 2021 film starring Daniel Craig as secret agent James Bond whose mission is to stop a big baddie (Rami Malek) from destroying the world while simultaneously searching for his true love and helping a young trainee, played with delicious verve by Ana de Armas. (Oh, that multi-tasking Bond!)
Rottentomatoes.com, which tracks critical reviews, gives No Time to Die a score of 83 out of a possible 100, based on 414 reviews.
“It isn’t the sleekest or most daring 007 adventure, but No Time to Die concludes Daniel Craig’s franchise tenure in satisfying style,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.
Also notable in June: Season three of The Boys, the Amazon original series which follows a team of vigilantes who must rein in a band of superheroes who have turned bad.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2022 to Amazon Prime:
June 1
Call Me By Your Name (2018)
Half Baked (1998)
The Cutting Edge (1992)
The Cutting Edge 2: Going for the Gold (2006)
The Cutting Edge 3: Chasing the Dream (2008)
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Black Swan (2010)
Juno (2007)
The Transporter (2002)
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
The Hills Have Eyes Unrated (2006)
Mother! (2017)
The Sandlot (1993)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
The Wiz (1978)
Groundhog Day (1993)
Sabrina (1995)
White Men Can’t Jump (1992)
Dr. Dolittle (1998)
Whip It! (2009)
Switchback (1997)
Top Gun (1986)
Baby Monitor Murders (2020)
The Honeymooners (2005)
The Time Machine (2002)
Mr. Mom (1983)
The Love Letter (1999)
Twilight (2008)
The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009)
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1 (2011)
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (2012)
Philadelphia (1994)
Snake Eyes (1998)
The Fighting Temptations (2003)
Walking Tall (2004)
Rosemary’s Baby (1968)
In & Out (1997)
Galaxy Quest (1999)
Not Without My Daughter (1991)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
The Brady Bunch Movie (1995)
Fences (2016)
New York Undercover (1994)
Will & Grace (1999)
June 3
The Boys — Season 3 (2022)
June 5
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013)
June 10
Fairfax — Season S2 (2022)
No Time to Die (2021)
June 12
Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014)
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)
My Fake Boyfriend (2022)
June 17
The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022)
The Lake
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit (2014)
June 24
At Home with the Gils (2022)
Chloe (2022)
The One That Got Away (2022)
Sin Límites / Boundless (2022)
June 30
Bang Bang Baby (2022) – First five episodes streaming now with subtitles, dubbing of all 10 episodes June 30
Here are the titles that will be added to Amazon’s Freevee lineup:
June 1
Alias Seasons 1-5
Bewitched Seasons 1-3
The Librarians
All About My Mother
Battle of the Sexes
Bring It On: Again
Bring It On: All or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bring It On: In It to Win It
Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
Brothers
Cats
Cedar Rapids
Crash
Drumline
Exodus: Gods and Kings
Grandma
Greed
Harriet
He Got Game
Holy Man
Hotel for Dogs
I Can Only Imagine
I Love You, Beth Cooper
Interlude in Prague
Knight and Day
Leatherheads
Metro
Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children
Mr. 3000
Nanny McPhee Returns
Orlando
Out of Sight
Out of the Furnace
Outbreak
Parental Guidance
People Like Us
Prometheus
Push
Running with Scissors
Serving in Silence: The Margarethe
Cammermeyer Story
Shrek
Shrek 2
Skin Deep
Slumdog Millionaire
State of Play
Step Up
Stepmom
Strange Magic
The American
The Beach
The Celluloid Closet
The Change-Up
The Flintstones
The Insider
The Lucky One
The Opposite of Sex
The Revenant
Tooth Fairy
Undercover Brother
War Horse
When in Rome
Year One
Zero Dark Thirty
June 10
Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis
June 15
The Celebrity Dating Game
101 Ways to Leave a Game Show
Bet on Your Baby
BattleBots Seasons 1-2
The Hustler Seasons 1-2
I Survived a Japanese Game Show Seasons 1-2
Holey Moley S1-3
The $100,000 Pyramid Seasons 1-5
Match Game Seasons 1-5
Life of Crime
June 21
Money Monster
June 24
Corner Gas Animated Season 4
June 30
Sherlock Gnomes
