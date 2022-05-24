Hulu next month (June 2022) plans to add 165 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including some additions that should make music fans particularly happy.

The new titles will include all six seasons of Glee, the cultish musical comedy that aired on Fox from 2019 to 2015 and starred Lea Michele, Jane Lynch, Cory Monteith and Dianna Agron; four days of livestreams of the 2022 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival from Manchester, Tennessee (Scheduled performers include Robert Plant, Alison Krause, Stevie Nicks, Machine Gun Kelly and Roddy Ricch.); and the season two premiere of Only Murders in the Building, the comedy/mystery about criminal hijinks in an exclusive West Side Manhattan apartment building. (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez star.)

Also notable: Six Alien movies; three Die Hard films; and three Predator movies.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in June 2022 to Hulu:

America’s Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: Complete Series

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR’S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE’S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY’S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE’S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

June 2

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 3

The Orville: New Horizons: Series Premiere

THE DUFF (2015)

June 3

FIRE ISLAND (2022)

June 5

INTRIGO: DEAR AGNES (2019)

June 7

American Ninja Warrior: Season 14 Premiere

Vida: Complete Seasons 1-2

THE ACCURSED (2021)

BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND (2019)

QUEENS OF PAIN (2020)

June 8

Killer Cases, complete season two

June 9

THE DOG KNIGHT (2021)

INDEMNITY (2021)

June 10

Undercover Boss, complete seasons 8, 9, 10

June 11

HERE BEFORE (2021)

WARHUNT (2022)

June 12

INTRIGO: SAMARIA (2019)

June 13

THE FREE FALL (2021)

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD (2021)

June 15

WORLD’S GREATEST DAD (2009)

Love, Victor: Complete Final Season

Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 2

Alone: Complete Season 8

American Pickers: Complete Season 1

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 17

Assembly Required: Complete Season 1

Backroad Truckers: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 1

Crime Beat: Complete Season 2

Crime Beat: Season 3A

Dance Moms: Complete Season 3

Dance Moms: Complete Season 4

Dirty Rotten Cleaners: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 1

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 2

Duck Dynasty: Complete Season 4

Hoarders: Complete Season 5

Hoarders: Complete Season 7

Hoarders: Complete Season 8

Hoarders: Complete Season 9

Hoarders: Complete Season 13

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 2

Leave it to Geege: Complete Season 1

Lost Car Rescue: Complete Season 1

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 13

Married at First Sight: Couples’ Cam: Complete Season 3

Mountain Men: Complete Season 7

Mountain Men: Complete Season 8

Mountain Men: Complete Season 9

Pawn Stars: Complete Season 18

Roman to the Rescue: Season 1C

THE BURNING PLAIN (2008)

EUROPA REPORT (2013)

FRONTERA (2014)

THE GOOD DOCTOR (2011)

I MELT WITH YOU (2011)

OBSESSED WITH THE BABYSITTER (2021)

SCARY MOVIE 5 (2013)

SECRETS OF A GOLD DIGGER KILLER (2021)

THE WRECKING CREW (2008)

TWO LOVERS (2008)

June 16

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 1 Livestream

June 17

GOOD LUCK TO YOU, LEO GRANDE (2022)

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 2 Livestream

FX’s The Old Man, Series Premiere

June 18

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival: Day 3 Livestream

THE LEDGE (2022)

TED K (2021)

June 19

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Day 4 Livestream

June 22

Motherland: Fort Salem: Final Season Premiere

June 23

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 1

THE BURNING SEA (2021)



June 25

BIG GOLD BRICK (2022)

GASOLINE ALLEY (2022)

June 26

The Desperate Hour, AKA Lakewood (2022)

June 28

Only Murders In the Building, season two premiere

June 30

FLAWLESS (2007)

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Final Season

PRINCE AVALANCHE (2013)

