FuboTV has joined DIRECTV in announcing it will offer 4K coverage of the 2022 French Open, including one women’s and one men’s tournament semifinal (June 2-3) and both men’s and women’s finals on June 4 and June 5.

The tournament, which is also known as the Roland-Garros, and runs today through Sunday, June 5, will be simulcast in high-def at various times on NBC and the Tennis Channel. Peacock, the NBC-owned streaming service, will also provide live action on some days. (See this NBC Sports TV viewing schedule for more details.)

FuboTV, one of two live streaming services that offer 4K programming, revealed at its web site that it will show the French Open semifinals and finals in the format. YouTube TV, the other live streamer that provides 4K programming, has yet to respond to the TV Answer Man’s inquiry regarding whether it will offer the French Open in 4K. We will update this article if we get more information about YouTube TV or any other provider that show the tournament in 4K.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

FuboTV includes 4K programming in its $69.99 base plan for existing customers. However, the streamer recently changed its offering for new customers, requiring them to subscribe to the $79.99 package to get 4K coverage.

In addition to its 4K French Open broadcasts, DIRECTV is running a ‘mosaic channel’ (channel 901) which features simultaneous matches on one screen. On channels 902-907, the satcaster is dedicating screens to individual match play on the Phillipe Chartier, Suzanne Lenglen and Simone Matthieu courts located outside Paris.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

DIRECTV will also feature an on-screen ticker with real-time scores, updated women’s and men’s tournament draw, individual player bios and recent results, among other tournament tidbits.

The 4K coverage of the semifinals and finals will be available on DIRECTV’s channels 104-108.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

