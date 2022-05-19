YouTube TV to Stream MLB Network Games In 4K

YouTube TV is joining DIRECTV in carrying the MLB Network’s ‘Showcase’ games in 4K, starting tonight with the Seattle Mariners-Boston Red Sox contest from Fenway Park at 7 p.m. ET.

The MLB Network Showcase games, which are done by the channel’s in-house announcers and production team, are designed to highlight some of the season’s best matchups.

While MLB Network produces the Showcase games on site in 1080p HDR, the network upscales the broadcast to 4K HDR for home delivery. This is similar to what Fox does for its live sports in 4K. They are produced on site in 4K and then upconverted to 4K for the transmission to the home.

DIRECTV and YouTube TV are currently the only providers offering the Showcase games in 4K. However, tonight’s Red Sox-Mariners game will also be available in 4K on NESN in the Boston market to FuboTV, DIRECTV and YouTube TV subscribers. (DIRECTV’s Extra Innings out-of-market subscribers can also access the 4K feed.)

Here is the MLB Network’s schedule of upcoming ‘Showcase’ games during the 2022 season, including tonight’s game. They are simulcast in HD on the regular MLB Network channel.

Thu, May 19 7:00 PM SEA @ BOS Mon, May 23 7:00 PM LAD @ WSH Thu, Jun 2 7:00 PM LAA @ NYY Wed, Jun 8 9:30 PM NYM @ SD Thu, Jun 23 7:00 PM HOU @ NYY Wed, Jun 29 7:00 PM ATL @ PHI Thu, Jul 7 7:00 PM NYY @ BOS Wed, Jul 13 7:30 PM LAD @ STL

The channel is expected to release a schedule of more Showcase games later this season.