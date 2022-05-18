Roku is now selling three premium channels, Showtime, Starz and Epix, for 99 cents each for the first two months of the subscription as part of a limited time promotion. Showtime is normally $10.99 a month while Starz is $8.99 a month and Epix is $5.99 a month.

The Roku offer, which begins today and runs through May 29th, is only available for eligible subscribers. You also must redeem the discount through the Roku Channel, which means you also must watch the channel on the Roku Channel.

In addition to the three premium discounts, Roku is offering 99 cents for two months on 11 other streaming services: Discovery+, Screenpix, Noggin, Faith & Family, Fox Nation, Motortrend, Marquee TV, Magellan TV, Pantaya, Kocowa, and Hallmark Movies Now.

Take note: If you don’t cancel before the promotional period is over, you will be charged the regular subscription rate for the next month.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

