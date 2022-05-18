The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two more United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) and two more NASCAR races.

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

The 4K USFL games will be the Pittsburgh Maulers-New Orleans Breakers game on Sunday (May 22) at noon ET and the Houston Gamblers-New Jersey Generals contest on Sunday (May 22) at 4 p.m. ET. Fox will offer a HD simulcast of the two games on Fox network affiliates.

In addition to the two USFL games, the Fox Sports app this Sunday (May 22) will offer 4K HDR coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Open race from the Texas Motor Speedway at 5:30 p.m. ET. The race will include two stages of 20 laps each and one stage of 10 laps. The qualifying drivers from the three stages (and drivers chosen by a fan vote) will compete later that night in the NASCAR All-Star Race at 8 p.m. ET. The Fox Sports app will provide 4K HDR coverage of that race as well.

Both USFL games and the NASCAR races can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games and races on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Note: Fox produces its 4K coverage in 1080p HDR and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K HDR broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

In other 4K news this weekend, NBC Sports will offer the Manchester City-Aston Villa English Premier Legue soccer game in the format, starting at 11:00 a.m. ET on Sunday. FuboTV is among the providers that will carry the game in 4K.

