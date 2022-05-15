TV Answer Man, I’ve read your articles about YouTube TV and I am thinking of subscribing. But I have a question. Is it easy to cancel? I don’t want to get into an online disaster show that makes it impossible to get rid of it, if you know what I mean. I would like to try it for awhile, but not if I have trouble with it if I want to get rid of it. — Bob, Cleveland.

Bob, YouTube TV is a multi-channel, live streaming service that costs $64.99 a month for its base package. And I have good news for you. YouTube TV is running a special two-week free trial promotion until tomorrow. If you subscribe today or tomorrow, the first two weeks is free and you can cancel at any time. That means if you cancel prior to the end of the two weeks, you won’t pay a dime. That is a great way to give the streamer a spin. (The two-week trial is only available for new customers.)

And I have more good news for you. If you decide to stay with YouTube TV past the free trial period, it couldn’t be easier to cancel. You go to the YouTube TV home page, click on the Google ‘letter’ icon in the right hand corner of the page, and then Settings.

Once you get into Settings, you’ll see a Membership Page with a list of options. Under Base Plan, you’ll see a button that says, ‘Cancel.’ Click on it and the prompt will ask if you want to postpone the cancellation, but click again on Cancel and that’s it. Your Membership will expire at the end of that term’s month. (For instance, if you subscribed on May 15, the subscription would end on June 15 even if you ‘cancel’ prior to that.)

If you have ever subscribed to cable or satellite, you know how much easier this is to cancel. No phone calls. No high-pressure pitches from salespeople. No two-year contract. Just click Cancel and you’re done.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

