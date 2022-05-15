TV Answer Man, I see your articles on sporting events in 4K on YouTube TV. Do they have anything other than sports in 4K? I know the 4K plan is expensive so I would hope it would. Possible subscriber. — Marie, Riverside, California.

Marie, YouTube TV, one of two multi-channel, live streaming services to offer 4K programming, carries select sporting events from Fox Sports (NFL, MLB, NASCAR, college football and basketball) in 4K as well as English Premier League soccer matches and Chicago White Sox baseball from NBC Sports and college basketball and college football from ESPN.

However, considering the streamer’s 4K plan costs $20 a month in addition to the $64.99 base package, you would hope that it would have more than that, right?

Well, unlike FuboTV, the other live streamer that offers 4K programming, YouTube TV does have more than that. In fact, it has 20 titles available in Video on Demand in 4K.

The 4K shows are from networks such as Discovery, FX, the Smithsonian Channel, National Geographic, and the Tastemade channel. The list includes Snowfall and Better Things from FX, Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller from Nat Geo, Ice Airport Alaska, Dogs With Extraordinary Jobs, UFOs Declassified and Behind the Holiday from Smithsonian and Mad Good Food and Make This Tonight from Tastemade.

Unfortunately, there are no live non-sports programs available in 4K on YouTube TV.

As for YouTube TV’s sports in 4K, the streamer will show today’s USFL game between Pittsburgh Maulers and the Houston Gamblers in the format at 4 p.m. ET.

Marie, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

