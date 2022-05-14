TV Answer Man, the Braves are playing the Padres on Sunday and it won’t be on Bally Sports. It will be Peacock, right? Can you tell us how to watch the game on Peacock or will it also be on NBC? — Julia, Macon, Georgia.

Julia, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, including Sunday’s (May 15) matchup between the Sanb Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves at 11;30 a.m. ET.

The Peacock 2022 MLB lineup started last Sunday (May 8) with the game between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox. But there will be one big difference in tomorrow’s game. It will only be on Peacock and not Peacock and NBC, as the White Sox-Red Sox game was. In fact, the next 17 Peacock games will be Peacock exclusives.

One more important note: Unlike Apple; TV+’s Friday night MLB doubleheader, Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans (starts at $4.99 a month) to watch the games. (Apple has promised to stream the games for free at least until June 24.)

If you don’t subscribe, there will no other way to watch the game, or any of the next 17 games. Since they are Peacock exclusives, they will not be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels.

And, you will have to subscribe to a Peacock Premium plan. (Unless you have Comcast which includes a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service.).

If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the games on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Below is a schedule of the MLB Sunday morning games scheduled to stream on Peacock:

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Julia, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

