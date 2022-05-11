If you’re thinking of subscribing to DIRECTV Stream, wait until tomorrow. The multi-channel, live streamer will begin offering $15 off your bill for the first two months of service, the TV Answer Man has learned.

The promotion, which will run from May 12 through June 19, will be available on all DIRECTV Stream packages, which start at $69.99 a month. Customers will see the discount applied upfront and will pay the discounted rate at checkout following a five-day free trial.

The promotion comes after DIRECTV Stream ran a similar promotion from March 10 through April 30 which provided new customers with $10 off the first three months of service. While DIRECTV, which owns DIRECTV Stream, does not publicly report subscriber numbers, the streamer’s totals are thought to badly trail rivals YouTube TV, Hulu Live and Sling TV.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The $15 discount also follows a common theme among the live streamers now as they experiment with different pricing to attract new customers in the increasingly competitive category. Sling TV is now offering 50 percent off the first month of service while YouTube TV last month allowed new customers to subscribe for just $14.99 for the first month.

And speaking of DIRECTV, the nation’s top satcaster is looking to boost its declining sub numbers as well. From May 23 to July 22, DIRECTV will give new customers $10 off the first 12 months of service. The satellite TV service lost roughly six million customers from 2015 to 2021 when AT&T sold a minority stake in DIRECTV to the private equity firm, TPG. The reduced price could help DIRECTV reverse that trend, at least somewhat.

DIRECTV’s new customer packages start at $74.99. The promotion would reduce that to $64.99 a month for the first year. (Note that DIRECTV requires a two-year contract and prices nearly double in year two. DIRECTV Stream does not require a contract.)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

