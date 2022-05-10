FuboTV, one of two multi-channel, live streaming services that offers 4K, has raised the entry price for new subscribers to watch shows in that format.

The streamer now requires new customers to subscribe to its $79.99 a month Elite plan to access live sporting events in 4K. Previously, FuboTV included 4K coverage in its base $69.99 a month Pro package.

The change does not affect 4K access for existing customers. Subscribers of the $69.99 monthly package can still watch 4K. However, when FuboTV raised its base price from $64.99 a month to $69.99 a month earlier this year, it first only implemented the increase on new customers. Later, FuboTV added the increase to existing customers as well.

By raising the entry point for 4K access, FuboTV joins fellow streamer YouTube TV in putting a premium on programming in the format. YouTube TV, the other multi-channel, live streaming service that offers 4K, requires subscribers to purchase a $20 a month add-on plan to watch shows and sports in 4K. It would appear that the two services have concluded that 4K enthusiasts will pay extra to experience programming in 4K which can offer a crisper and more vivid picture than HD.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

While YouTube TV features both sports and non-sports programming in its 4K lineup, FuboTV’s 4K offering consists entirely of live sports such as NBC-produced English Premier League soccer matches and a variety of events from Fox such as select MLB and NFL games and NASCAR races.

FuboTV also started offering home Boston Red Sox games in 4K in the Boston market. You can see FuboTV’s list of upcoming live 4K sporting events here.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

