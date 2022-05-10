The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two more United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Fox Sports App In 4K: Which Devices Are Compatible?

The 4K USFL games will be the New Orleans Breakers-New Jersey Generals game on Saturday (May 14) at 3 p.m. ET and the Pittsburgh Maulers-Houston Gamblers contest on Sunday (May 15) at 4 p.m. ET. Fox will offer a HD simulcast of both games on Fox network affiliates.

Both USFL games can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games and race on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

In other 4K news this weekend, NBC Sports will offer the Tottenham-Arsenal English Premier Legue soccer game in the format, starting at 2:40 p.m. ET on Thursday (May 12). YouTube TV and FuboTV are among the providers that will carry the game in 4K.

And DIRECTV will continue to provide select regional coverage of MLB home games for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. The games will be available in market, but DIRECTV’s Extra Innings out-of-market subscribers can also watch them.

