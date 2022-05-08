TV Answer Man, I heard that you can watch the White Sox in 4K without being in Chicago. Do you know what the deal is? I don’t see it on my guide on our Spectrum TV here. We are from Chicago and would love to watch our old team in 4K. — Isaac, Chincoteague, Virginia.

Isaac, NBC Sports Chicago, the regional TV home of the Chicago White Sox, is going to broadcast some Sox home games in 4K, starting with Monday night’s (May 9) contest against the Cleveland Guardians at 8:10 p.m. ET.

However, it’s not going to be easy to actually watch the games in 4K regardless of where you live. Let me explain.

If you live in the Chicago market, there are only two major pay TV providers that will carry the White Sox games in 4K: DIRECTV and YouTube TV. Both services will feature the 4K broadcasts on special 4K channels. (Consult your DIRECTV and YouTube TV on-screen guides for details.)

NBC Sports Chicago will not offer the 4K feed on the NBC Sports app so DIRECTV and YouTube TV are your only options in the Chicago area. (In previous seasons, Comcast has aired some White Sox games in 4K, but has not confirmed it will do so this year.)

If you live outside the Chicago market, there will be just one way to watch the White Sox in 4K: DIRECTV. The satcaster will allow out-of-market MLB Extra Innings subscribers to watch the 4K broadcasts. (DIRECTV already does this with the 4K broadcasts of Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox home games.)

Unfortunately, DIRECTV is the only pay TV provider that offers out-of-market 4K game broadcasts to Extra Innings subscribers, but it’s a nice perk. The satellite TV service also provides Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets 4K feeds to out-of-market NBA League Pass subscribers.

Isaac, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

