YouTube TV has removed YouTube’s MLB Game of the Week from its 4K lineup without explanation.

The live streaming service announced earlier this week on its app that it would stream YouTube’s exclusive MLB Game of the Week broadcasts in 4K, starting with today’s game (May 5) between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies at 3 p.m. ET.

However, early this morning, YouTube TV removed today’s game and future YouTube MLB contests from its list of upcoming 4K events. The streamer did not post an explanation for the change and YouTube TV’s press department has not responded to our inquiries before or after the switch.

The TV Answer Man has also asked MLB for a comment and will report back here if either the league or YouTube responds. (The MLB-owned MLB Network is producing the games for YouTube.)

Major League Baseball last month renewed its contract with YouTube to allow the streamer to offer 15 regular season games this season. The games, which will be free, will be exclusive to YouTube, meaning they won’t be available on any other service including MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV or the teams’ regional sports channels.

On Monday, YouTube TV posted a notice on its app that 4K subscribers would be able to click on a link that will take them to a 4K version of the Game of the Week on YouTube. YouTube TV has a 4K add-on plan which costs $20 a month in addition to its base package of $64.99.



YouTube TV said earlier in the week that today’s Nationals-Rockies game would be in 4K.

It was unclear then if non-YouTube TV subscribers would have access to the 4K feed as well, but it appears now that no one will get the game in the format.

Here are some more games scheduled on YouTube following today’s Nationals-Rockies game on May 5:

Brewers-Reds, May 11, 12:35 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks-Cubs, May 20, 2:20 p.m. ET

Tigers-Twins, May 25, 1:10 p.m. ET

Royals-Guardians, June 1, 1:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays-Royals, June 8, 2:10 p.m. ET

Twins-Mariners, June 15, 4:10 p.m. ET

YouTube and MLB will announce the remaining games later in the season.

