The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two more United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) and another NASCAR race.

The 4K USFL games will be the Philadelphia Stars-Michigan Panthers game on Friday (May 6) at 10 p.m. ET and the Tampa Bay Bandits-Birmingham Stallions contest on Saturday (May 7) at 7 p.m. ET. Fox will offer a HD simulcast of the Philadelphia-Michigan game on FS1 and the Bandits-Stallions game on Fox network affiliates.

In addition to the two USFL games, the Fox Sports app this weekend will offer 4K HDR coverage of the Goodyear 400 from the Darlington Raceway. The NASCAR race will be broadcast at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday (May 8) and be simulcast in HD on FS1.

Both USFL games and the NASCAR race can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games and race on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

In other 4K news this weekend, NBC Sports will offer the Manchester City-New Castle English Premier Legue soccer game in the format, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. FuboTV is among the providers that will carry the game in 4K.

