YouTube TV has announced that it will stream YouTube’s exclusive MLB Game of the Week broadcasts in 4K, starting with Thursday’s game (May 5) between the Washington Nationals and Colorado Rockies at 3 p.m. ET.

Major League Baseball last month renewed its contract with YouTube to allow the streamer to offer 15 regular season games this season. The games, which will be free, will be exclusive to YouTube, meaning they won’t be available on any other service including MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV or the teams’ regional sports channels.

YouTube TV has posted a notice on its app that 4K subscribers will be able to click on a link that will take them to the 4K version of the Game of the Week on YouTube. YouTube TV has a 4K add-on plan which costs $20 a month in addition to its base package of $64.99.

It’s unclear if non-YouTube TV subscribers will have access to the 4K feed as well. The TV Answer Man will update this article when we get more information.



YouTube TV has alerted subscribers of the upcoming 4K games.

MLB Network, which is owned by the league, will produce the YouTube games with Scott Braun and Yonder Alonso on the call. The broadcasts will include pre-game shows and interactive features such as chat and polls.

Here are some more games scheduled for 4K on YouTube via YouTube TV following the Nationals-Rockies game on May 5:

Brewers-Reds, May 11, 12:35 p.m. ET

Diamondbacks-Cubs, May 20, 2:20 p.m. ET

Tigers-Twins, May 25, 1:10 p.m. ET

Royals-Guardians, June 1, 1:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays-Royals, June 8, 2:10 p.m. ET

Twins-Mariners, June 15, 4:10 p.m. ET

YouTube and MLB will announce the remaining games later in the season.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

