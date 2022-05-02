TV Answer Man, I don’t have Peacock yet because there are too many streaming things to subscribe to. But the White Sox and Red Sox are on Peacock this Sunday. What’s the deal? Do I have to pay to watch? I know Apple is free so is Peacock free, too? — Cheryl, Evanston, Illinois.

Cheryl, the NBC-owned Peacock streaming service will offer 18 Major League Baseball games this season on Sunday mornings, starting with this Sunday’s (May 8) matchup between the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox at 11:30 a.m. ET.

You noted that Apple TV+’s MLB Friday night games are free, and they will continue to be free until at least until June 24. But Peacock is different. Peacock is requiring fans to subscribe to one of its two Premium plans (starts at $4.99 a month) to watch the games.

However, there is a loophole to that requirement this Sunday. Peacock’s White Sox-Red Sox game from Fenway Park will be simulcast on NBC, which will mark the first MLB telecast on the network in more than two decades. If you have an antenna, or NBC on a pay TV service, you will be able to watch the game without subscribing to Peacock.

But the next 17 games will be exclusive to Peacock, meaning they won’t be available on any other service or channel, including NBC, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings, or the teams’ regional sports channels. And you will have to subscribe to a Peacock Premium plan. (Unless you have Comcast which includes a free Peacock Premium subscription with its video service.).

If you decide to subscribe to Peacock, you will be able to access the games on the Peacock app or at the Peacock web site. You can see a list of supported devices here.

Below is a schedule of the MLB Sunday morning games scheduled to stream on Peacock:

Date Time Matchup May 8 11:30 a.m. ET Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox May 15 11:30 a.m. ET San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves May 22 11:30 a.m. ET St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates May 29 11:30 a.m. ET San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds June 5 11:30 a.m. ET Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees June 12 11:30 a.m. ET Oakland Athletics at Cleveland Guardians June 19 Noon ET Philadelphia Phillies at Washington Nationals June 26 Noon ET New York Mets at Miami Marlins July 3 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers July 10 Noon ET Los Angeles Angels at Baltimore Orioles July 17 Noon ET Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays July 24 Noon ET Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies July 31 Noon ET Detroit Tigers at Toronto Blue Jays August 7 Noon ET Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians August 14 Noon ET San Diego Padres at Washington Nationals August 21 Noon ET Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians August 28 Noon ET Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins September 4 Noon ET Toronto Blue Jays at Pittsburgh Pirates

Cheryl, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

