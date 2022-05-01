TV Answer Man, Comcast has a Watchathon every year when you can watch a bunch of shows for free. Do you know if it’s going to do one this year and when it will be? I saw somethng about it in my menu, but I couldn’t find it again. — Charlotte, Dunkirk, Maryland.

Charlotte, since 2012, Comcast has held an annual ‘Watchathon’ which allows X1 set-top subscribers and Flex customers to watch On Demand programming from dozens of channels regardless of whether they subscribe to them. And I’m happy to report that the cable operator will hold its 10th annual Watchathon this Tuesday, May 3, through Monday, May 10.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

The free programming will come from such services and channels as HBO Max, Showtime, Starz, Epix, Peacock and Netflix. Comcast is expected to release a full list on Tuesday.

The cable operator says shows that will be included in the freebie list include seasons one and two of Netflix’s Stranger Things, the first season of Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys, Starz’s Outlander, Showtime’s new series, The Man Who Fell to Earth, and season one of HBO Max’s Winning Time.

Comcast’s X1 and Flex customers can view all of the programming available to them during the week by saying “Watchathon” into the Xfinity voice remote or browsing the On Demand menu. Some owners of XClass TVs will also get access to Watchathon shows.

Charlotte, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

