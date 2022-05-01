Netflix today has added 30 new movies to its streaming lineup.
The new films include You’ve Got Mail, the 1998 period comedy starring Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan who meet cute on a new thing called the Internet; When Harry Met Sally, the 1989 comedy starring Billy Crystal and the aforementioned Ms. Ryan meeting cute on a long distance ride share, and falling in love over the best pastrami sandwich you’ll ever eat; Dirty Harry, the 1971 police drama starring Clint Eastwood as the no-blinking police detective who sometimes forgets his shot-count; Forest Gump, the 1994 comedy/drama starring Tom Hanks as a dim-witted but shrewd underneath young man who manages to inject himself in every major American event over two decades while eating a box of chocolates; and 42, the 2013 biofilm starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the pioneering African-American baseball player Jackie Robinson.
Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
