Hulu today has added 70 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand lineup.

The new films include A Beautiful Mind, the 2001 film directed by Ron Howard which stars Russell Crowe as the brilliant but mentally troubled economist, John Nash; The Breakfast Club, the 1985 John Hughes ‘brat pack’ film starring Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Ally Sheedy and Judd Nelson as high school misfits who learn some life lessons while spending a lovely Saturday in detention; Dazed and Confused, the charming and now iconic 1993 comedy from director Richard Linklater about the last day of school in a small Texas town; Pretty Woman, the 1990 comedy from director Garry Marshall which stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts as a wealthy bonds trader and prostitute who meet cute; and Taken, the 2008 drama in which Liam Neeson uses his special set of skills to find the kidnappers of his daughter (Maggie Grace).

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Hulu:

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992) — 30th Anniversary

November Criminals (2017) — 5th Anniversary

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person to Person (2017) — 5th Anniversary

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002) — 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) — 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Rock of Ages (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) — 25th Anniversary

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) — 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012) — 10th Anniversary

We Own the Night (2007) — 15th Anniversary

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) — 30th Anniversary

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

