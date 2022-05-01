Amazon today has added 45 new movies to its Prime and Freevee (formerly IMDb) lineups.

The new films include Dodgeball, the 2004 comedy starring Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn as roundball warriors; Tombstone, the 1993 western starring Kurt Russell as Wyatt Earp and Val Kilmer as Doc ‘I’m Your Huckleberry’ Holliday; Office Space, Mike Judge’s brilliant 1999 comedy about office life starring Jennifer Aniston and Ron Livingston; Platoon, Oliver Stone’s 1986 Vietnam drama starring Charlie Sheen as a grunt in the brush who’s torn between two sergeants (Tom Berenger and Willem Dafoe) who have violently different views of how to conduct the war; and Field of Dreams, the 1989 tearjerker starring Kevin Costner as an Iowan farmer who builds a baseball field for some great (and late) players, including a rioght-handed hitting Shoeless Joe Jackson (Ray Liotta).

Here is the complete list of new films added today to Amazon Prime and Freevee.

Added to Prime:

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Field of Dreams (1989)

Road to Perdition (2002)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

Added to Freevee:

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Your Highness (2011)

