TV Answer Man, I am looking forward to watching the NFL Draft tonight to see who the Lions choose with the second pick. Do you know if it will be in 4K from Las Vegas. It should look pretty nice with the Vegas lights in the background, right? — Dale, Pontiac, Michigan.

Dale, the annual extravaganza known as the NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 p.m. ET live from Las Vegas on four (!) different channels (ABC, NFL Network, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can also live stream it on the ESPN app with pay TV user credentials.)

That’s basically the kind of coverage you get when the president gives a State of the Union speech, except the draft broadcast will extend over three nights (rounds two and three begin Friday at 8 p.m. ET and round four begins at noon ET on Saturday.)

The Jacksonville Jaguars will get the first pick and NFL analysts say they are likely to pick Georgia defensive end Travon Walker or Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, although that could change because the draft has been known to be highly unpredictable. The Lions are number two on the board, followed by the Texans, Jets and Giants.

The event will take place on a stage outside on the Las Vegas strip which one would think would make an ideal venue for a 4K presentation. Right? Vegas lights. 4K. HDR. Looking good, right?

Wrong.

There will be no 4K broadcast of the NFL Draft. Just HD. Tonight. Friday. Or Saturday. Once again, the 4K audience will be left empty-handed.

But if you’re looking for football in 4K this weekend, Fox will stream a USFL doubleheader in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range. That’s better than nothing, right? To learn more, see our article.

Dale, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

