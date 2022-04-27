Netflix next month (May 2022) plans to add 106 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including 62 Netflix originals.
The new titles will include part one of season four of Stranger Things, the Netflix original series featuring a group of teens navigating supernatural horrors in an upside down world (literally); Meltdown: Three Mile Island, a four-part Netflix original documentary on the near-catastrophic nuclear accident in Pennsylvania in 1979; Operation Mincemeat, a Netflix original movie (based on real life) starring Colin Firth as a British naval intelligence officer assigned to keep a critical World War II invasion secret; The Pentaverate, a Netflix original comedy series starring Mike Myers (he’s back, baby!) playing multiple characters trying to preserve world order without anyone looking; The Lincoln Lawyer, a Netflix original series starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as an idealistic lawyer (the Matthew Mcconaughey role in the movie of the same title) who runs his office from the backseat of a Lincoln; and Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror, a Netflix original documentary on two college students and a group of journalists who exposed a Net-based sex ring.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2022 to Netflix:
May 1
42
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
40-Love
A River Runs Through It
Are You the One?: Season 6
Blippi Wonders: Season 1
Corpse Bride
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Den of Thieves
Dirty Harry
Empire State
Forrest Gump
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle
Hello, My Name Is Doris
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass 2.5
Jackass 3.5
John Q
Menace II Society
Once Upon a Time in America
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Road to Perdition
Seven Years in Tibet
Soul Surfer
Summerland
The Gentlemen
The Lake House
U.S. Marshals (1998)
War of the Worlds
When Harry Met Sally
You’ve Got Mail
May 2
Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 3
Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 4
40 Years Young — NETFLIX FILM
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
El marginal: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Meltdown: Three Mile Island — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Summertime: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 5
Blood Sisters — NETFLIX SERIES
Clark — NETFLIX SERIES
The Pentaverate — NETFLIX SERIES
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1
Wild Babies — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 6
Along for the Ride — NETFLIX FILM
Marmaduke — NETFLIX FILM
The Sound of Magic 🇰🇷 — NETFLIX SERIES
Thar — NETFLIX FILM
The Takedown — NETFLIX FILM
Welcome to Eden — NETFLIX SERIES
May 8
Christina P: Mom Genes — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 9
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War — NETFLIX ANIME
May 10
Outlander: Season 5
Workin’ Moms: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
42 Days of Darkness — NETFLIX SERIES
Brotherhood: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Operation Mincemeat — NETFLIX FILM
Our Father — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Getaway King — NETFLIX FILM
May 12
Maverix — NETFLIX COMEDY
Savage Beauty — NETFLIX SERIES
May 13
Bling Empire: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri– NETFLIX SERIES
The Lincoln Lawyer — NETFLIX SERIES
New Heights — NETFLIX SERIES
Senior Year — NETFLIX FILM
May 14
Borrego
May 15
PJ Masks: Season 4
May 16
Blippi’s Adventures
Servant of the People: Season 2-3
Vampire in the Garden– NETFLIX ANIME
May 17
The Future Diary: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 18
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love on the Spectrum U.S. — NETFLIX SERIES
The Perfect Family — NETFLIX FILM
Toscana – NETFLIX FILM
Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 19
A Perfect Pairing — NETFLIX FILM
The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib — NETFLIX FAMILY
The G Word with Adam Conover — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Insiders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rodrigo Sant’Anna: I’ve Arrived — NETFLIX COMEDY
May 20
Jackass 4.5
Ben Is Back
F*ck Love Too — NETFLIX FILM
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Wrong Side of the Tracks — NETFLIX SERIES
May 22
ONE PIECE: New Episodes
May 23
Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
Godspeed — NETFLIX FILM
Sea of Love — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 25
The Circle: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
Larva Pendant — NETFLIX FILM
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 26
Insiders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
My Little Pony: Make Your Mark — NETFLIX FAMILY
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 27
Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
May 30
Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal — NETFLIX FAMILY
May 31
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1
Dates to be announced:
Like a Rolling Stone: The Life & Times of Ben Fong-Torres
Welcome to Wedding Hell — NETFLIX SERIES
