The Fox Sports app this weekend will stream two United States Football League (USFL) games in 4K HDR (High Dynamic Range) and a NASCAR race.

The 4K USFL games will be the Tampa Bay Bandits-Houston Gamblers game on Saturday (April 30) at 4 p.m. ET and the Pittsburgh Maulers-Michigan Panthers contest on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. Fox will simulcast the Bandits-Gamblers game and the Maulers-Panthers game in HD on Fox network affiliates.

In addition to the two USFL games, the Fox Sports app will offer 4K HDR coverage of the DuraMax Drydene 400 from the Dover Motor Speedway in Dover, Delaware. The NASCAR race broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. and be simulcast in HD on FS1.

Both USFL games and the NASCAR race can be watched in 4K HDR on the Fox Sports app by using your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider.

Click Amazon: See 1-Day-Only Deals!

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the two games and race on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

The current eight-team USFL, which is owned by Fox Sports, may not have the same fleet of talent, but it will exhibit a number of innovative rules such as a three-point conversation from the 10-yard line after a touchdown and legalization of two forward passes behind the line of scrimmage.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

