Amazon next month (May 2022) plans to add 61 new movies and TV shows to its Prime and Freevee (formerly IMDb) lineups, including 12 Amazon originals.

The new titles will include season two of The Wilds, an Amazon original dramatic series about a group of teenage girls who are trapped on a deserted island after surviving a plane crash; The Kids in the Hall, an Amazon original renewal series featuring the self-titled 1980s/90s sketch comedy troupe which included Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson; Lovestruck High, an Amazon original reality show featuring high school students; The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith an Amazon Prime original documentary about the mysterious 50-year-old murder of an Ontario housewife; and part two of season one of Bang Bang Baby, an Amazon original crime series set in Milan in 1986;

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2022 to Amazon Prime:

May 1

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Office Space (1999)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood (1996)

Field of Dreams (1989)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Road to Perdition (2002)

Eye for an Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

Blue Clues S1 (1999)

May 6

The Wilds S2 (2022)

The Unsolved Murder of Beverly Lynn Smith S1 (2022)

May 13

The Kids in the Hall S1 (2022)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

May 18

Lovestruck High (2022)

May 19

Bang Bang Baby S1, Part 2 (2022)

May 20

NightSky (2022)

LOL: Si te ríes, pierdes (2022)

May 27

Emergency (2022)

Kick Like Tayla (2022)

Iain Stirling Comedy Special

Coming to Freevee in May 2022:

May 1

Crazy Heart (2009)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deja Vu (2006)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Eve’s Bayou (1997)

Funny People (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gone Girl (2014)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hanna (2011)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (2008)

Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)

Hulk (2003)

In Bruges (2008)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Linsanity (2013)

London Fields (2018)

Your Highness (2011)

May 2

Hellboy (2019)

May 6

Bosch: Legacy S1 (2022)

May 8

Sleepless (2017)

May 20

Troppo S1 (2022)

May 23

Dredd (2012)

Bombshell (2019)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

