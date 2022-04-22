HBO Max next month (May 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including several season and show premieres.
The new titles will include the season two premiere of Hacks, the HBO Max original comedy starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedienne whose stardom has faded but is boosted by a plucky sidekick, played by Hannah Einbinder; The Staircase, the HBO original series (based on real life events) starring Colin Firth as writer Michael Peterson who’s accused of murdering his wife (Toni Collette); and the series premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife, an HBO original sci-fi series starring Rose Leslie and Theo James as a couple whose marriage is complicated by time traveling.
Also notable: The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves as a body-bending hacker named Neo who fights evil in alternative worlds. The movie will be available in 4K HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in May 2022. (Titles in parenthesis will also debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)
May 1
Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood
47 Ronin
Assassins
At Close Range
An Autumn Afternoon
The Big Sleep
Back to School
Bottle Rocket
Calladita
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang
Child 44
Chungking Express
The Color Purple
Conan the Barbarian
Devil in a Blue Dress
Dodes ‘Ka-Den
Domino
Downhill
Dragnet Girl
Early Spring
Early Summer
The End of Summer
Equinox Flower
Eraser
Fallen Angels
Floating Weeds
Frida
The Fugitive
Furry Vengeance
Gang Related
Good Morning
Hard Rain
Hart’s War
High and Low
Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius
Julie
Killers
Language Lessons
Love and Baseball
The Machine That Kills Bad People
Masters of the Universe
The Missing
The New Guy
North Dallas Forty
Not Easily Broken
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
Poseidon
Red Beard
Ringo and His Golden Pistol
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
The Rugrats Movie
The Sapphires
Sense and Sensibility
Sliding Doors
St. Elmo’s Fire
The Stepford Wives
Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Tokyo Twilight
Top Secret!
Transporter 3
Unbroken
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Welcome to the Dollhouse
W.E., 2011
What to Expect When You’re Expecting
The Wild Thornberrys Movie
You, Me and Dupree
Young Adult
Zathura: A Space Adventure
May 3
Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere
May 5
Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
May 6
Dear Evan Hansen
Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred
La Afinadora De Árboles
May 7
We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C
May 9
Get Hard
May 10
Catwoman: Hunted
The Matrix: Resurrections
Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A
Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B
May 12
Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
May 13
Hank Zipzer
Old
Smalls, Season 4
May 15
The Time Traveler’s Wife, Series Premiere
May 17
Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B
The Mule
May 20
Identidad Tomada
May 22
Fast Foodies, Season 2
May 23
Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B
May 26
Navalny
That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere
May 27
Blippi Special
Blippi Visits
Blippi Wonders
Blippi: Learn With Blippi
Ghost, Season 1
Ghost, Season 2
Stath Lets Flats
May 29
The Misery Index Season 3 Part B
May 31
Miami Vice
