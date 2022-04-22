HBO Max next month (May 2022) plans to add 108 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including several season and show premieres.

The new titles will include the season two premiere of Hacks, the HBO Max original comedy starring Jean Smart as a legendary comedienne whose stardom has faded but is boosted by a plucky sidekick, played by Hannah Einbinder; The Staircase, the HBO original series (based on real life events) starring Colin Firth as writer Michael Peterson who’s accused of murdering his wife (Toni Collette); and the series premiere of The Time Traveler’s Wife, an HBO original sci-fi series starring Rose Leslie and Theo James as a couple whose marriage is complicated by time traveling.

Also notable: The Matrix Resurrections, the fourth installment in the sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves as a body-bending hacker named Neo who fights evil in alternative worlds. The movie will be available in 4K HDR as well as Dolby Atmos.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to HBO Max in May 2022. (Titles in parenthesis will also debut on the cable/satellite version of HBO.)

May 1

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood

47 Ronin

Assassins

At Close Range

An Autumn Afternoon

The Big Sleep

Back to School

Bottle Rocket

Calladita

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Child 44

Chungking Express

The Color Purple

Conan the Barbarian

Devil in a Blue Dress

Dodes ‘Ka-Den

Domino

Downhill

Dragnet Girl

Early Spring

Early Summer

The End of Summer

Equinox Flower

Eraser

Fallen Angels

Floating Weeds

Frida

The Fugitive

Furry Vengeance

Gang Related

Good Morning

Hard Rain

Hart’s War

High and Low

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius

Julie

Killers

Language Lessons

Love and Baseball

The Machine That Kills Bad People

Masters of the Universe

The Missing

The New Guy

North Dallas Forty

Not Easily Broken

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

Poseidon

Red Beard

Ringo and His Golden Pistol

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

The Rugrats Movie

The Sapphires

Sense and Sensibility

Sliding Doors

St. Elmo’s Fire

The Stepford Wives

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Tokyo Twilight

Top Secret!

Transporter 3

Unbroken

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Welcome to the Dollhouse

W.E., 2011

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

The Wild Thornberrys Movie

You, Me and Dupree

Young Adult

Zathura: A Space Adventure

May 3

Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Know, Documentary Premiere

May 5

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere

May 6

Dear Evan Hansen

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred

La Afinadora De Árboles

May 7

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C

May 9

Get Hard

May 10

Catwoman: Hunted

The Matrix: Resurrections

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B

May 12

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who’s By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

May 13

Hank Zipzer

Old

Smalls, Season 4

May 15

The Time Traveler’s Wife, Series Premiere

May 17

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule

May 20

Identidad Tomada

May 22

Fast Foodies, Season 2

May 23

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B

May 26

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n’ Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

May 27

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats

May 29

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B

May 31

Miami Vice

