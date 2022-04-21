Hulu next month (May 2022) plans to add 109 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service, including seven originals.

The new titles will include the series finale of The Girl From Plainville, the Hulu original series (based on real life events) starring Elle Fanning as a young woman who encourages her boyfriend to commit suicide via a text; Candy, another Hulu ‘real-life’ original series starring Jessica Biel as a Texas housewife in the 1980s who’s accused of axing her neighbor to death after having an affair with her husband; and The Valet, a Hulu original romantic comedy film about a parking valet (Eugenio Derbez) who’s asked to pose as a movie star’s (Samara Weaving) lover. (Not based on real life; of that, we’re pretty sure.)

Here is the complete list of new titles coming in May 2022 to Hulu:

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

May 1

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

A Raisin in the Sun (2008)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

After Everything (2018)

The Angriest Man in Brooklyn (2014)

The A-Team (2010)

The Big Year (2010)

Billy Madison (1995)

The Bounty Hunter (2010)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

Busco Novio Para Mi Mujer (2016)

Cyrus (2010)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Despicable Me (2010)

Despicable Me 2 (2013)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

Drag Me to Hell (2009)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Easy A (2010)

Equity (2016)

Escape From Pretoria (2020)

Fever Pitch (2005)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Fun With Dick And Jane (2005)

Funny People (2009)

Gone (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Grandma (2015)

Hot Fuzz (2007) – 15th Anniversary

How I Live Now (2013)

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Mo’ Money (1992) — 30th Anniversary

November Criminals (2017) — 5th Anniversary

Nowhere to Run (1993)

Once Upon a Time in America (1984)

Ong Bak (2003)

Ong Bak 2 (2008)

Ong Bak 3 (2010)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Person to Person (2017) — 5th Anniversary

Pleasantville (1998)

The Polar Express (2004)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Program (1993)

Resident Evil (2002) — 20th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007) — 15th Anniversary

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Rock of Ages (2012) — 10th Anniversary

Saving Face (2004)

Saving Private Perez (2011)

Seven Years in Tibet (1997) — 25th Anniversary

Still Alice (2014)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002) — 20th Anniversary

Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild (2006)

Superhero Movie (2008)

Take This Waltz (2011)

Taken (2009)

The Vow (2012) — 10th Anniversary

We Own the Night (2007) — 15th Anniversary

White Bird in a Blizzard (2014)

White Men Can’t Jump (1992) — 30th Anniversary

The Wolfman (2010)

The Young Victoria (2009)

Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005)

May 2

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

Daytime Divas: Complete Series (Sony)

May 3

The Girl From Plainville, Hulu Original Series Finale

May 4

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

May 5

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Last Survivors (2022)

May 6

Hatching (2022)

May 9

Candy: Limited Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 10

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

May 12

Italian Studies (2021)

May 15

Conversations With Friends: Complete Limited Series (Hulu Original)

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E (MTV)

The Brass Teapot (2012) – 10th Anniversary

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

The Mountain Between Us (2017) — 5th Anniversary

One Last Thing (2005)

May 16

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 (OWN)

May 17

Sundown (2021)

May 18

Demons: Complete Series (Sony)

Helix: Complete Series (Sony)

May 19

The Deep End: Series Premiere (Freeform)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere (Fox)

May 20

The Valet (2022) (Hulu Original)

American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story (2021)

May 23

227: Complete Series (Sony)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

May 24

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

Don’t Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere (Fox)

May 26

Look At Me: XXXTENTACION (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Great American Tag Sale With Martha Stewart: Series Premiere (ABC)

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere (Fox)

A Taste of Hunger (2021)

May 27

Shoresy: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

May 29

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

Intrigo: Death of an Author (2018)

May 31

Pistol: Complete Limited Series (FX)

Gamestop: Rise of the Players (2022)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon links here. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

