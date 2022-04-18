TV Answer Man, I am very excited for Monday night’s new Better Call Saul episodes. Do you know if it will be in 4K? I know that it’s in 4K because I watched it in 4K on Netflix. We got a 4K TV for Christmas. Let me know how I can watch it in 4K tonight? — Stacy, Neptune City, New Jersey.

Stacy, Better Call Saul, the brilliant spinoff of Breaking Bad, returns tonight to AMC with the first two one-hour episodes of season six, starting at 9 p.m. ET.

This is the show’s last season, and it should wrap up all the loose ends such as what happened to the Kin Wexler character (Rhea Seehorn); how and why did Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) flee Albuquerque; and what will happen to him in his Cinnabon hideaway in Nebraska. Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston, who played the meth-dealing high school teacher Walter White, and Aaron Paul, who played his sidekick, Jesse Pinkman, are also expected to reprise their characters in at least one episode during the final season.

Now to your question: Will it be available in 4K?

Probably, but not tonight.

Netflix has carried Better Call Saul in 4K, but the streamer doesn’t add a season’s episodes for at least a year after they first aired on AMC. For example, Netflix added season five of BCS on April 4, 2022, but the season’s final episode aired on AMC on April 20, 2020.

So if you want to watch season six in 4K, be prepared to wait

Stacy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

