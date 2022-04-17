TV Answer Man, I subscribed to MLB Extra Innings on DIRECTV to watch the Yankees and a few other teams, but I can’t watch because I keep getting a 721 error code message that says it’s not part of my subscription. But I paid for it! How can this be fixed? — Marcy, Reno, Nevada.

Marcy, as you know, DIRECTV offers the MLB Extra Innings package which provides approximately 90 out-of-market games every week during the regular season. The price is $139.99, but you do get a free MLB.TV subscription with the plan.

As for the 721 error code, you are not alone. Several DIRECTV subscribers have e-mailed me in the last few days to complain they have not been able to watch Extra Innings because of the error message. There are also a significant number of complaints about the 721 error display on Internet message boards and social media sites.

There are two things you can try to fix this:

1. Call DIRECTV and ask them to refresh your receiver. This usually resolves a false 721 error message. By refreshing the receiver, it will ensure it will be updated to include all current subscriptions, including your Extra Innings plan.

2. Refresh the receiver yourself by going to the ‘My Account’ menu at DIRECTV.com. Then, select ‘My Equipment’ and then ‘Refresh Receiver.’ This process usually takes a few minutes and may interrupt your programming during that time.

If refreshing the receiver doesn’t return the Extra Innings channels to your TV, then try resetting the receiver by holding down the red button on the front or side of the unit.

And if that doesn’t work, alert DIRECTV’s customer service of the problem. The company may need to do more investigation into your account to see why you’re unable to watch your subscribed package.

Marcy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

