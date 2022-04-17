TV Answer Man, our family recently moved to Buffalo from Toronto, and we want to keep up with our Blue Jays. What is the best way to watch the Blue Jays in Buffalo, and will we get a blackout here? — Peter, Buffalo.

Peter, as you probably know, Sportsnet, which is owned by Rogers Communications, is the Canadian TV home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

The bad news is that Sportsnet is not available in the United States.

The good news is that Toronto Blue Jays games are not blacked out here and there’s an easy (and relatively) inexpensive way to watch nearly every one.

MLB.TV, the league’s online package of out-of-market regular season games, is available this season for $139.99. With MLB.TV, you will be able to see almost every Blue Jays broadcast, including both the feed from Sportsnet and the opposing team. (Not every game is available on MLB.TV because at least a handful of contests will be exclusive broadcasts on Peacock, Apple, and YouTube or national broadcasts on channels such as Fox.)

And if you just want to watch the Blue Jays games on MLB.TV, the league has a single-team option for $119.99. You won’t be able to watch non-Blue Jays games with the single-team plan, but you will save $20.

MLB.TV has a seven-day free trial so you can check it out without paying a dime.

Final note: The Blue Jays games are blacked out on MLB.TV in Canada.

Peter, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

