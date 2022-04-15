TV Answer Man, I am a former Comcast subscriber who wants to watch the Red Sox on TV. Do you know of any way I can watch my team without getting Comcast again or a satellite dish or even Verizon! I want to do away with all those expensive things!! — Jack, Newton, Massachusetts.

Chris, NESN, the TV home of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, is available in the Boston market on such traditional pay TV services as Comcast, DIRECTV and Verizon.

But what if you dropped your cable, telco or satellite service? Is there any way to keep watching the Sox and Bruins?

Yes.

NESN is available in New England on DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel live streaming service. But if you’re considering subscribing to DIRECTV Stream to watch your home teams, take note that you will need a Choice plan or above to get the channel in your programming plan. DIRECTV Stream’s Choice package costs $89.99 a month, but the streamer is now running a special $10 off the first three months promotion which would bring the price down to $79.99 until July. (The promotion offer is scheduled to end on April 30.)

If you’re looking for a cheaper way to watch NESN, FuboTV, which starts at $69.99 a month, also carries the regional sports channel. However, there’s a $8.99 a month regional sports fee which would bring the price to nearly $79, the same price as DIRECTV Stream’s current promotional rate. (DIRECTV Stream does not have a regional sports fee.)

The other major streamers, Hulu Live, Sling TV and YouTube TV, do not carry NESN.

There is one other way to watch the Red Sox via streaming in the New England market. You could install a VPN on your streaming device and/or router which disguises your location. That would allow you to subscribe to MLB TV for $139.99 and watch your favorite home team in your market without blackouts. If that sounds ethically or legally sketchy, read our article on Major League Baseball’s latest position on VPNs and MLB.TV.

Two final notes: NESN today is kicking off its 4K home broadcasts of Red Sox and Bruins games with today’s Red Sox game against the Minnesota Twins at 2: 10 p.m. ET. Verizon says it will offer the 4K feed on its 4K channel. DIRECTV has the 4K broadcast listed in its on-screen guide, but the company has yet to confirm it will show the Sox in 4K.

Jack, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

