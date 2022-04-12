Verizon FiOS confirmed today to the TV Answer Man that it will air NESN’s 4K broadcasts of the Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins, starting Friday (April 15) with the Red Sox 2022 home opener against the Minnesota Twins at 2:10 p.m. ET.

The telco TV service will air the games in 4K in the Boston market on channel 1494, a company spokeswoman said.

NESN recently has been promoting on air that its Red Sox and Bruins home games would soon be available in 4K. The regional sports network last year unveiled a new 4K-enabled studio.

However, until now, no pay TV provider had stepped up to say it would provide the NESN 4K broadcasts. A Comcast spokesperson told the TV Answer Man in late March that it “won’t be carrying the NESN Red Sox games in 4K.” Comcast is the largest cable TV service in the Boston market.

DIRECTV, which provides local 4K broadcasts of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Denver Nuggets games, among others, has yet to say if it will provide the Red Sox and Bruins in the format.

FuboTV, a live streaming service that carries NESN, and offer some sports in 4K, told the TV Answer Man in late March that it was not ready to make any announcements regarding NESN and 4K. (A FuboTV spokesperson said today that the company’s position has not changed.)

The TV Answer Man will update this story if we get more information on whether more pay TV providers will air NESN in 4K.

