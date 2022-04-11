HBO Max announced today that it was adding The Batman to its streaming lineup on April 18 and a company spokesperson later confirmed to The TV Answer Man that it would be available in 4K HDR.

The movie, which has become a box office smash since its theatrical debut on March 4, stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader with Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film follows Batman’s early years as he fights corruption and crime in Gotham City. Rottentomatoes.com, the site that tracks critical reviews, gives the movie a score of 85 out of a possible 100 based on 457 reviews.

“A grim, gritty, and gripping super-noir, The Batman ranks among the Dark Knight’s bleakest — and most thrillingly ambitious — live-action outings,” the site states, summarizing the reviews.

The Batman also stars Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon (the role played by Gary Oldman in the Chris Nolan Batman trilogy starring Christian Bale), Andy Serkis as Batman’s valet, Alfred, John Turturro as crime boss Carmen Falcone and Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson.

The cable/satellite edition of HBO will premiere The Batman on Saturday, April 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

