TV Answer Man, I know Comcast and Altitude are talking so are they close to a deal? Is there anything new on this? — Barry, Denver.

Barry, Comcast lost the Colorado-based Altitude Sports channel (TV home of the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and NHL’s Colorado Avalanche) in mid-2019 due to a disagreement over how much it should pay to carry it. Since then, it’s been a three-ring circus of name-calling and legal filings over who’s right in the dispute.

But the two companies agreed last December to meet before a federal arbitrator in February 2022 to discuss a settlement. The meeting was set after a local judge ordered the two companies to appear in court to offer solutions for how the case would be resolved. (The dispute is in court because Altitude sued Comcast, claiming it used illegal negotiating tactics to either purchase the channel or force it out of business.)

Comcast and Altitude did meet but did not reach a settlement.

When the arbitration hearing was scheduled, some media representatives and fans interpreted it as a sign that a settlement was near. But that was clearly premature. Although Altitude said prior to the hearing that it would make a new offer to Comcast, it was unrealistic to think the cable operator would accept it immediately. Carriage negotiations are rarely consummated so easily.

And now the Denver Post reports that Comcast and Altitude won’t meet again until June 2, which is nearly two months from now. That would seem to end any chance that Comcast subscribers can watch the last month of action in the 2021-22 season for the Avalanche.

As for the Nuggets, the regular season is over, but the team will face the Golden State Warriors in round one of the playoffs with game one scheduled this Saturday on ABC.

Barry, hope that makes sense. Happy viewing and stay safe!

