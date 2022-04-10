Sling TV, the live streaming service owned by Dish, is now offering the first month of service for $10, a $25 discount.

The regular price of $35 a month will be charged after the first month unless you cancel prior to the end of the term.

Sling TV joins live streaming rivals YouTube TV and DIRECTV Stream in offering early term discounts. YouTube TV is now selling the first month for $14.99, which is $50 off the regular base price of $64.99 a month. DIRECTV Stream is taking $10 off the first three months of all its packages, bringing the base rate to $59.99.

The other two major live streaming services, FuboTV and Hulu Live, are not offering early term reductions at this time.

Sling TV’s new discount replaces one from last month when it cut the first month’s rate by $10, bringing the price to $25. That promotion replaced a three-day free trial for its Blue and Orange base programming packages.

Sling’s multiple promotions is more evidence that live streaming services are exploring creative ways to generate new subscribers in an increasingly competitive category.

The $10 offer is good for either its Blue or Orange basic packages. If you order both Blue and Orange, the price is $25 for the first month, which is a $25 discount.

The Blue plan provides more than 40 channels including the three major cable news networks, CNN, MSNBC, Fox News, as well as leading ‘basic cable’ networks as FS1, Bravo, The Cartoon Network, AMC, TNT, TBS, and your local Fox and NBC affiliates in select markets.

The Orange package offers more than 30 channels, but it includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3, which are must-haves for many sports fans. In addition, the Orange plan has CNN, Comedy Central, TBS, TNT and AMC.

Update: Sling TV may be alternating its home page with a 50 percent off the first month promotion. Some users are seeing the $25 off promo while others see the 50 percent off deal.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

